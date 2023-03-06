India's GAIL seeks two LNG cargoes for April-May delivery - sources

March 06, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - India's GAIL GAIL.NS has issued a tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India in April and May, two industry sources said on Monday.

The country's largest gas distributor is seeking the LNG cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the Dahej terminal.

The tender will close on March 7, said the sources.

