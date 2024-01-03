India's GAIL seeks LNG cargo for January delivery - sources

Jan 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a tender to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Dahej terminal between Jan. 21-25.

The tender will close on Jan. 3, one of the sources added.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

