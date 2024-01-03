News & Insights

India's GAIL seeks LNG cargo for January delivery - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

January 03, 2024 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a tender to buy one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Dahej terminal between Jan. 21-25.

The tender will close on Jan. 3, one of the sources added.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.