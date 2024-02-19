News & Insights

India's GAIL seeks four LNG cargoes for March-October delivery - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

February 19, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a tender to buy four cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery between March to October, said two industry sources on Monday.

The cargoes are sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to the Dahej and Hazira terminals, with delivery windows of March 1-10 or 26-31, June 4-11, Aug. 21-28 and Oct. 21-30.

The tender closes on Feb. 19.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.