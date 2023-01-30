India's GAIL Q3 profit slumps on supply hit

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 30, 2023 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS, the country's largest gas distributor, reported an almost 93% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by lower gas sales due to supply disruptions.

The state-owned gas company's standalone profit tumbled to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.14 million) in the quarter ending Dec. 31, from 32.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

GAIL's revenue from operations jumped more than 37% to 353.80 billion rupees on price hikes to customers.

The company recorded a natural gas marketing loss of 860.2 million rupees against a profit of 17.50 billion rupees a year ago.

Profit before tax at the natural gas transmission segment more than halved to 4.26 billion rupees.

The state-owned firm is reeling from the impact of Russia-owned Gazprom Marketing and Trading's failure to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

GAIL signed a 20-year deal with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) in 2012 for annual purchases of an average of 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

GMTS was a unit of Gazprom Germania, now called Sefe, but the parent abandoned the business last April after the western sanctions.

($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.