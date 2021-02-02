India's Future to challenge court order blocking its retail deal in dispute with Amazon-source

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

An Indian court blocked Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries RELI.NS on Tuesday after Amazon raised objections to the deal, in a battle of the retail titans that could reshape the shopping sector.

The appeal against that order is set to be filed later on Wednesday in the court, the source said, declining to be identified.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

