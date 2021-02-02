US Markets
AMZN

India's Future to challenge court order blocking its retail deal in dispute with Amazon-source

Contributor
Aditya Kalra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ABHISHEK CHINNAPPA

India's Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon.com Inc, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

An Indian court blocked Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries RELI.NS on Tuesday after Amazon raised objections to the deal, in a battle of the retail titans that could reshape the shopping sector.

The appeal against that order is set to be filed later on Wednesday in the court, the source said, declining to be identified.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((aditya.kalra@tr.com; +91-11-49548021; Twitter @adityakalra;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN RELI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular