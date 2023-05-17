News & Insights

India's Future Retail receives 6 bankruptcy resolution bids

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

May 17, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd FRTL.NS said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process.

The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.

A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.

