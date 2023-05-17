India's Future Retail receives 6 bankruptcy resolution bids

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd FRTL.NS said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process.

The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.

A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9830427878;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.