India's Future Group shares jump as Reliance plans retail business takeover

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies surged on Monday following reports that India's top retailer Reliance Industries RELI.NS would take on at least 200 Future Retail stores after the debt-laden group failed to make lease payments for them to Reliance.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions FUTE.NS, Future Retail FRTL.NS, Future Lifestyle Fashions FLFL.NS, Future Consumer FTRE.NS and Future Enterprises FURE.NS rose between 7% and 16%.

Though Future has more than 1,700 outlets, all the 200 stores that Reliance will rebrand as its own will be the group's flagship supermarket chain Big Bazaar, which was started about two decades ago by Kishore Biyani, helping him earn the moniker of father of modern retail in India.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries had transferred leases of some stores to its name and sublet them to Future, but is now taking over. Reliance has offered store staff jobs on existing terms.

Reliance's move follows failed efforts since 2020 to close a $3.4 billion deal to buy the retail assets of Future, whose partner Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has blocked the transaction citing violation of contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

