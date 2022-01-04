US Markets
India's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after a New Delhi court dismissed Future Retail's FRTL.NS appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com AMZN.O as illegal.

Future Retail, Future Consumer FTRE.NS, Future Enterprises FURE.NS and Future Lifestyle Fashions FLFL.NS were down more than 3%.

