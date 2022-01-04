India's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after a New Delhi court dismissed Future Retail's FRTL.NS appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com AMZN.O as illegal.

Future Retail, Future Consumer FTRE.NS, Future Enterprises FURE.NS and Future Lifestyle Fashions FLFL.NS were down more than 3%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.