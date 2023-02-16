India's fuel sales recovering in Feb as cold wave ebbs

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoline and gasoil sales rose in the first two weeks of February from the same period last month, preliminary sales data shows, as transport of goods picked up and people drove out more drawn by slightly warmer weather.

Sales of gasoil rose to 3.3 million tonnes in the first half of February, a growth of 10.3% from the same period last month, the data showed.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.

While gasoil is mainly used by trucks, gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

Gasoline sales totalled 1.23 million tonnes during Feb. 1-15, rising by 13.6% from the same period in January, the data showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels

Feb. 1-15

%Chg vs Jan. 1-15

%Chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2021

Gasoline

1226.1

13.6

17.8

18.3

Gasoil

3323.3

10.3

24.8

16.7

Jet Fuel

294.0

4.22

43.7

35.6

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

1393.2

11.86

4.10

14.7

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

