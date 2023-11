Nov 6 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose in October by 5.5% month-on-month to about 19.26 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

