India's fuel demand hits seven-month high in December

Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption rose to a seven-month high in December to about 20.054 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Total consumption, a proxy for oil demand, in December rose by 6.2% from 18.89 million tons in November, data showed. It was up around 2.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, rose by 0.9% month-on-month to 7.60 million tons.

Sales of gasoline in December slipped 4.5% from the previous month to 2.99 million tons.

Sales of sports utility vehicles rose in December, while small car sales fell despite high discounts, data from Indian automakers showed last week.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose by 12.9% from November, while fuel oil use increased by 9.6% in December.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales rose by 5.6% to 2.63 million tons, while naphtha sales jumped by 27.9% to about 1.33 million tons, the data showed.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tons)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Dec.

Nov.

Oct.

Dec.

Nov.

Oct.

Diesel

7.60

7.53

7.63

7.79

7.76

6.99

Petrol

2.99

3.13

3.14

2.98

2.86

3.00

LPG

2.63

2.49

2.50

2.57

2.46

2.39

Naphtha

1.33

1.04

1.19

1.04

0.93

0.86

Jet fuel

0.72

0.69

0.69

0.66

0.62

0.62

Kerosene

0.04

0.04

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.03

Fuel Oil

0.57

0.52

0.53

0.62

0.58

0.59

Bitumen

0.79

0.70

0.75

0.72

0.85

0.59

TOTAL

20.05

18.89

19.47

19.54

19.10

18.58

