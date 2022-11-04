India's forex reserves post biggest weekly gain in more than a year

November 04, 2022 — 07:45 am EDT

MUMBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI rose to $531.08 billion in the week through Oct. 28, marking their biggest weekly gain since September 2021, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves were $524.52 billion at the end of the previous week that ended Oct. 21.

They have decline around 16% this year so far due to the RBI's intervention in the currency markets, as well as valuation changes owing to the dollar's strength.

In the holiday-shortened week that ended Oct. 28, the rupee INR=IN rose to snap a run of six weeks of declines. For the current week, it closed flat at 82.44 per dollar. INR/

