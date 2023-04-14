India's forex reserves jump to 9-month high

April 14, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters

MUMBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI jumped to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, the highest in nine months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is an increase of $6.3 billion from the previous week.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee INR=IN. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

For the reported week, the rupee ended 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Indian unit traded in a wide range of 81.8300 to 82.4550 to the dollar.

The rupee closed at 81.85 on Thursday and clocked its fourth consecutive weekly rise for the holiday-shortened week ending April 14.

