India's forex reserves increase, snapping four-week losing streak

March 10, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Anushka Trivedi and Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI rose for the first time in five weeks and stood at $562.40 billion as of the week ended March 3, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves increased by $1.46 billion at the end of last week after falling by a total of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks, the data showed.

The reserves stood at $560.94 billion in the week to Feb. 24.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's INR=IN exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Last week, the rupee gained 0.9% against the dollar, logging its biggest weekly rise in nearly two months, and strengthened beyond 82 for the first time in a month.

It traded in a range of 81.92 to 82.95 that week.

For the current week, the rupee ended little changed at 82.04 on Friday.

