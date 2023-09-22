News & Insights

India's forex reserves fall to near four-month low

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 22, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI fell for a second straight week and stood at a near four-month low of $593.04 billion as of Sept. 15, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was a decrease of $860 million from the previous week. Reserves had fallen by $5 billion in the week to Sept. 8.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. INR=IN

Over the last few trading sessions, the RBI has been likely selling dollars via public sector banks to prevent the rupee from dropping to a record low, traders said.

Apart from the central bank's intervention, changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had dropped marginally against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8225 and 83.1850.

The rupee ended at 82.93 on Friday and halted a three-week losing streak.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)

Sept. 15, 2023

Sept.8, 2023

Foreign currency assets

525,915

526,426

Gold

44,000

44,384

SDRs

18,092

18,060

Reserve Tranche Position

5,030

5,034

Total

593,037

593,904

Source text: (https://bit.ly/46jgZTB)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/siddhiVnayak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

