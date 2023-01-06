India's foreign exchange reserves snap 2-week fall

January 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI snapped a two-week fall and stood at $562.85 billion in the week through Dec. 30, the Reserve Bank of India's statistical supplement showed on Friday.

For the week ended Dec. 23, the country's reserves were at $562.81 billion.

In 2022, the reserves declined by $70.76 billion from $633.61 billion at the end of the previous year.

The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee and prevent a rapid depreciation. The central bank, in the past, has said that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

The rupee INR=IN was largely flat in the week to Dec. 30 and traded in a narrow range. In 2022, the rupee declined more than 11% to log its worst yearly performance since 2013.

