India's foreign exchange reserves slip in first week of year

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI fell to $561.58 billion in the week through Jan. 6, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

For the week ended Dec. 30, the country's reserves were at $562.85 billion, down from $633.61 billion at the end of 2021.

The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee and prevent a rapid depreciation. The central bank, in the past, has said that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

The rupee INR=IN was little changed in the week to Jan. 6 after trading in a narrow range. However, for the current week ending Jan. 13, it appreciated 1.7% against a subdued dollar.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

