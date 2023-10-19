India's food prices likely to remain stable over next couple of months - food secretary

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's food prices are likely to remain stable during the next couple of months, its food secretary told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

At the same event, the secretary said the South Asian nation's sugar stocks stood at 5.7 million tonnes as of Oct. 1.

Earlier this week, India, the world's second biggest producer of sugar, extended its restriction on sugar exports beyond October.

