News & Insights

India's food inflation remains above 'comfort' level - official

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 15, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Food inflation in India remains above New Delhi's "comfort" level despite retail inflation easing in October, a government official said on Wednesday.

India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low of 4.87%, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%, which it has said needs to be firmly in sight before it can start lowering rates.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 6.61% in October, little changed from an upwardly revised 6.62% in September.

"We would like to see a broader moderation in food prices," the official told reporters in New Delhi.

Vegetable, milk and cereal prices have been volatile and among the key drivers of the Asian country's inflation.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted risks from a spike in food prices saying India was vulnerable to "recurring and overlapping" food price shocks.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Shivangi.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.