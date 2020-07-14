India's Flipkart raises $1.2 bln in Walmart-led funding

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart WMT.N will lead a $1.2 billion investment in its Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart, giving it a valuation of $24.9 billion, Flipkart said on Tuesday.

The investment is led by Walmart, Flipkart's majority owner, along with a group of existing shareholders, the company said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.