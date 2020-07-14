US Markets
India's Flipkart raises $1.2 bln in Walmart-led funding

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

U.S. retail giant Walmart will lead a $1.2 billion investment in its Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart, giving it a valuation of $24.9 billion, Flipkart said on Tuesday.

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart WMT.N will lead a $1.2 billion investment in its Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart, giving it a valuation of $24.9 billion, Flipkart said on Tuesday.

The investment is led by Walmart, Flipkart's majority owner, along with a group of existing shareholders, the company said.

