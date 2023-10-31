News & Insights

India's fiscal deficit at 7.02 trln rupees in April-Sept

October 31, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI for the first six months of the financial year that started April 1 was 7.02 trillion Indian rupees ($84.35 billion), 39.3% of the estimate for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

April-September net tax revenues were 11.6 trillion rupees, or 49.8% of the annual estimate, higher than 10.12 trillion rupees in the same period last year, according to the data.

Corporate tax collections rose 20% year on year to 4.51 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Total expenditure during the period was 21.19 trillion rupees, or 47.1% of the annual goal, higher than 18.24 trillion rupees in the same period last year.

In the first six months of the financial year, government capital expenditure - or spending on building infrastructure - was 4.91 trillion rupees, or 49% of the annual target, higher than 3.43 trillion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product by the end of the current fiscal year, against 6.4% last year.

($1 = 83.2250 Indian rupees)

