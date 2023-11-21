News & Insights

India's financial crime-fighting agency issues notice to Byju's - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

November 21, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's federal financial crime-fighting agency has issued a show-cause notice to ed-tech company Byju's for alleged violations of foreign exchange rules, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The agency has alleged violations by the company worth 90 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the television channel reported.

The Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The notices were sent to Byju's founder Byju Raveendran and its parent company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, CNBC-TV18 added.

The reported allegations come amid a string of setbacks for the company, including investors cutting its valuation and its auditor and board members quitting.

It has also been the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan in the last few months.

Backed by investors such as General Atlantic, Prosus, and Blackrock, Byju's reported its fiscal 2021-22 results earlier this month after a year-long delay.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

