India's financial crime agency probing Paytm Payments Bank -CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

February 14, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's financial crime fighting agency has started a preliminary inquiry into Paytm Payments Bank, local broadcaster CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

That comes two weeks after the country's central bank ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm PAYT.NS to shut most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by the end of February, citing "persistent non-compliance."

"We have always complied with the requirements dutifully," Paytm told CNBC-TV18. The report has no further details on the probe.

Paytm and the Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Enforcement Directorate was investigating if Paytm and its banking associate were involved in violations of foreign exchange rules, allegations which the payments firm denied.

Since the central bank clampdown, Paytm has lost nearly 55% of its market value. The company's shares fell nearly 10% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

