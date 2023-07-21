News & Insights

US Markets

India's Federal Bank raises 9.59 bln rupees from IFC via preferential issue

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

July 21, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Ira Dugal for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - India's Federal Bank FED.NS has raised 9.59 billion Indian rupees ($116.92 million) via preferential issues of shares to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The shares were issued at a price of 131.91 per share and were approved by the board on Friday, the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

Post the acquisition, IFC and related entities will hold equity of nearly 8% in the bank.

Separately, the bank's board also approved the raising of 80 billion rupees via the issue of debt instruments, it said.

($1 = 82.0225 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Ira.Dugal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9833024892;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.