India's February retail inflation up 6.07% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose 6.07% in February from a year ago, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a second month in a row, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 5.93%, a shade lower than the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's 2% to 6% target.

