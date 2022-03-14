India's February retail inflation up 6.07% y/y - govt

Contributors
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

India's annual retail inflation rose 6.07% in February from a year ago, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a second month in a row, government data released on Monday showed.

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose 6.07% in February from a year ago, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a second month in a row, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation to touch 5.93%, a shade lower than the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's 2% to 6% target.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters