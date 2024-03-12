News & Insights

Commodities

India's February retail inflation rises at faster than expected pace

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

March 12, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

By Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation in February rose at a faster than expected pace due to elevated food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECIeased slightly to 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, but was higher than 5.02% forecast by a Reuters poll of 42 economists.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.66% in February, compared with a 8.30% rise in January.

Despite retail inflation being within the mandated band of 2%-6%, uncertainties in food prices have worried policymakers.

It expects inflation of 5.4% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, and has projected 4.5% for the next fiscal year.

"It will take a few more months before it reaches the RBI’s 4% long-term target," said Thamashi De Silva from Capital Economics. "We think that food price inflation will drop back only slowly over the coming months."

Prices of cereals were 7.60% higher year-on-year in February compared to 7.83% in the previous month, while vegetable prices rose 30.25% compared to 27.03% in January, data showed. Pulse prices rose nearly 19% year-on-year in February.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is estimated at 3.3%-3.37% in February, compared with 3.6% in January, according to two economists.

The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

Core inflation has been falling despite strong growth in India's economy.

The economy expanded 8.4% in the final three months of December, its fastest pace in one-and-a-half years. The government revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to March 31 to 7.6% from 7.3%.

"Weak core inflation at a time of strong growth is a conundrum - the only reason could be the weak input price growth. Expect a status quo on policy rates in near term," said Devendra Kumar Pant, economist at India Ratings.

India's retail inflation eases slightly in February https://reut.rs/3wQ9cQJ

Components of India's retail inflation https://reut.rs/43bt2C1

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by YP Rajesh and Mark Heinrich)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.