India's February retail inflation rises at faster than expected pace

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation in February rose at a faster than expected pace due to elevated food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECIeased slightly to 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, but was higher than 5.02% forecast by a Reuters poll of 42 economists.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.66% in February, compared with a 8.30% rise in January.

Despite retail inflation being within the mandated band of 2%-6%, uncertainties in food prices have worried policymakers.

It expects inflation of 5.4% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, and has projected 4.5% for the next fiscal year.

"It will take a few more months before it reaches the RBI’s 4% long-term target," said Thamashi De Silva from Capital Economics. "We think that food price inflation will drop back only slowly over the coming months."

Prices of cereals were 7.60% higher year-on-year in February compared to 7.83% in the previous month, while vegetable prices rose 30.25% compared to 27.03% in January, data showed. Pulse prices rose nearly 19% year-on-year in February.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is estimated at 3.3%-3.37% in February, compared with 3.6% in January, according to two economists.

The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

Core inflation has been falling despite strong growth in India's economy.

The economy expanded 8.4% in the final three months of December, its fastest pace in one-and-a-half years. The government revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to March 31 to 7.6% from 7.3%.

"Weak core inflation at a time of strong growth is a conundrum - the only reason could be the weak input price growth. Expect a status quo on policy rates in near term," said Devendra Kumar Pant, economist at India Ratings.

