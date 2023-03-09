India's February fuel demand rises over 5%

March 09, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose more than 5% year-over-year in February, but hit its lowest since October 2022, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Thursday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.49 million tonnes.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 8.9% to 2.8 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1% to 2.39 million tonnes.

Preliminary fuel sales data on March 1 showed India's gasoil and gasoline sales rose in February from the previous month, signalling increased industrial activity.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, jumped 21.5% month-on-month, while fuel oil use declined slightly more than 5% in February, compared with January.

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2021

Feb

Jan

Dec

Feb

Jan

Dec

Diesel

7.00

7.18

7.79

6.51

6.37

7.30

Petrol

2.78

2.83

2.98

2.55

2.47

2.82

LPG

2.39

2.51

2.57

2.39

2.56

2.47

Naphtha

1.06

1.16

1.04

1.1

1.2

1.1

Jet fuel

0.62

0.67

0.66

0.44

0.46

0.55

Kerosene

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.12

0.13

0.12

Fuel Oil

0.57

0.6

0.62

0.53

0.54

0.57

Bitumen

0.8

0.66

0.72

0.88

0.83

0.77

TOTAL

18.49

18.66

19.54

17.5

17.75

18.90

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Devika Syamnath)

