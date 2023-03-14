India's Feb wholesale inflation eases to lowest in over 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

March 14, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed amd Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds details

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased to the lowest in over two years, dragged down by a fall in overall input costs for manufacturers on the back of favourable commodity prices.

WPI INWPI=ECI in February eased to 3.85% year-on-year, compared with 4.73% in the previous month.

It was below the Reuters forecast of 4%, and also marked the lowest since January 2021, when it recorded 2.51%.

In February food index rose 2.76% year-on-year, from 2.95% in January, while fuel and power rose 14.82% from 15.15%.

Decline in the rate of inflation was broad based primarily driven by fall in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles, the government said in the statement.

Data released on Monday showed India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.44% in February, helped by a fall in the price of some food items.

However, concerns about price pressures remain as retail inflation was above central bank's upper tolerance of 6% for the second consecutive month, with core inflation remaining sticky.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed amd Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.