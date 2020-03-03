Commodities

India's Feb gold imports drop 41% as prices hit record high

Contributors
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India's gold imports plunged 41% in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.

By Rajendra Jadhav and Aftab Ahmed

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - India's gold imports plunged 41% in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of gold imported 46 tonnes in February, compared with 77.64 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, February imports totalled $2.36 billion, down from $2.58 billion a year earlier, he said.

In the first half of February demand was modest but it faltered as prices started rallying from mid-February, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Gold futures MAUc1 in India hit a record high of 43,788 rupees per 10 grams in February after rising nearly a quarter in 2019.

The weak demand forced dealers to offer as much $14 an ounce discount over official domestic prices in February, the most since mid-October. The domestic price includes a 12.5% import tax and 3% sales tax.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council's exhibition, where jewellers display their designs to buyers, witnessed a lower-than normal response in February due to a drop in overseas buyers, said a Mumbai-based jeweller.

India's gold imports could fall below 35 tonnes in March as prices are still elevated, said another Mumbai-based dealer with a gold importing bank, which would mark a drop from last year's 93.24 tonnes.

"Retail demand is very weak. It is unlikely to improve unless we see a meaningful correction in the prices," the dealer said.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Susan Fenton and Louise Heavens)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular