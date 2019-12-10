India's FCI issues 10-year guaranteed bonds at 7.64%

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (IFR) - Food Corporation of India has raised Rs80bn (US$1.1bn) from government-guaranteed 10-year bonds at 7.64%, braving a weak market after the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged last week, according to market sources.

The FCI issue was well placed among market participants because of higher coupon, said a DCM banker. Corporate bond yields have hardened by 15bp-20bp across the curve after the RBI's policy statement on December 5. The central bank unexpectedly decided to keep the repo rate unchanged despite weakening growth.

The government of India has given an unconditional, irrevocable guarantee on the repayment of the principal.

FCI had asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform today.

It was planning to raise Rs10bn, with a greenshoe option of Rs70bn. FCI last raised Rs27.38bn from 10-year government-guaranteed bonds at 8.95% in March.

Crisil and Care have assigned AAA (structured obligation) ratings to the guaranteed, senior and unsubordinated notes.

FCI is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)

