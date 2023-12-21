News & Insights

World Markets

India's exports could drop about $4 bln this year due to curbs on wheat, rice, sugar - source

December 21, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's exports could drop by about $4-5 billion this year due to trade restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Basmati rice exports from India may be impacted if challenges due to attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi group persists, the person added, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.