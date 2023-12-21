India's exports could drop about $4 bln this year due to curbs on wheat, rice, sugar - source

NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's exports could drop by about $4-5 billion this year due to trade restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Basmati rice exports from India may be impacted if challenges due to attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi group persists, the person added, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

