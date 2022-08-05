India's EXIM Bank to issue near 4-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) plans to raise at least five billion rupees ($63.21 million) through issuance of bonds maturing in three years, seven months and eight days, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The state-run export finance firm has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Monday, they said.

The notes are rated 'AAA' by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription next week.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 15 billion rupees and will mature on March 18, 2026.

($1 = 79.1050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.