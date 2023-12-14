News & Insights

India's Essar to invest $6.6 billion in power, port projects in Gujarat

December 14, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Essar said on Thursday it will invest $6.6 billion in the energy transition, power and port sectors in the western state of Gujarat, as it renews strategic investments after clearing a huge debt.

Essar, built by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, declared itself debt-free last year after it sold some of its assets in sectors including telecoms, oil refining and steel over the years to settle its $25 billion debt.

The planned 550 billion Indian rupee investment in Gujarat will include developing a one-gigawatt green hydrogen project, expansion of Essar's Salaya power plant and more investment in its Salaya port, the conglomerate said.

($1 = 83.3210 Indian rupees)

