India's Essar group places bid for Petrobras' Bahia refinery -sources

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Essar Group made a binding offer to Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA to buy the country's second largest oil refinery, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is known, has received at least two offers for the Landulpho Alves refinery in Bahia, known as Rlam. The other is from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer, in Sao Paulo, and Sabrina Valle, in Rio de Janeiro, Additional reporting by Paula Laier, Editing by Chris Reese)

