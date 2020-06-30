US Markets

India's Essar group places bid for Petrobras' Bahia refinery -sources

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Indian conglomerate Essar Group made a binding offer to Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA to buy the country's second largest oil refinery, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Essar Group made a binding offer to Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA to buy the country's second largest oil refinery, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is known, has received at least two offers for the Landulpho Alves refinery in Bahia, known as Rlam. The other is from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer, in Sao Paulo, and Sabrina Valle, in Rio de Janeiro, Additional reporting by Paula Laier, Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular