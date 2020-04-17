US Markets
India's Eros International to merge with STX Entertainment

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Eros International Plc said on Friday it would merge with U.S.-based privately held media company STX Entertainment, sending the Indian movie producer and distributor's shares up nearly 50%.

The combined company, Eros STX Global Corp, will remain listed, with headquarters in both Mumbai, India and Burbank, California, the companies said in a statement.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

