India's Eris Lifesciences to buy some dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma

January 17, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd ERIS.NS said on Tuesday it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLEN.NS for 3.4 billion rupees ($41.63 million) to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments.

The deal, through Eris' dermatology focused unit, is for the purchase of nine brands, including Onabet, Halobate, Sorvate, and Demelan for India and Nepal, Eris said.

Glenmark said, post divestiture of the brands, it will further consolidate its position in the core therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology segments.

The deal for the portfolio that has an annual revenue base of 850 million rupees, will be financed through borrowings, and the transaction is expected to achieve financial closure very soon, Eris said.

Separately, Eris on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 1.02 billion rupees in its third quarter, from 1.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.6740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.