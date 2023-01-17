India's Eris Lifesciences to buy some dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd ERISsaid on Tuesday it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLEN.NS for 3.4 billion rupees ($41.63 million)

($1 = 81.6740 Indian rupees)

