India's Eris Lifesciences buys nine dermatology brands from Dr.Reddy's

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd ERIS.NS said on Thursday it had bought nine dermatology brands from Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS in a 2.75 billion rupees ($33.24 million) deal.

($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.