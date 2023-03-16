India's Eris Lifesciences buys nine dermatology brands from Dr.Reddy's

March 16, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd ERIS.NS said on Thursday it had bought nine dermatology brands from Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS in a 2.75 billion rupees ($33.24 million) deal.

($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.