India's Enforcement Directorate arrests Vivo Mobile executives -sources

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested four executives of China-owned Vivo Mobile, including one Chinese national, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Vivo Mobile and ED did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by email and telephone.

CNBC-TV18 first reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

