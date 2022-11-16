US Markets
AAPL

India's electronics industry moves towards uniform charging ports for smartphones

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 16, 2022 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc AAPL.O whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently.

The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union from autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.

"A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement after a government task-force meeting with industry groups representing smartphone players.

A different charging port may be adopted for phones lacking the more advanced features of a smartphone, such as being able to use the web to download applications, the ministry said.

A group will also be formed to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearable devices like earphones and smart watches, the government said.

The statement did not name any companies that attended the meeting or agreed to the proposal of a phased roll-out. The government would conduct a study to assess the environmental impact of switching to a uniform charging port, it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.