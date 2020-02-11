India's electricity demand rises 3.5% in January after five months of decline

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India's electricity demand rose 3.52% in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the fir​st increase after five straight months of decline.

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - India's electricity demand rose 3.52% in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the fir​st increase after five straight months of decline.

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

Electricity demand is seen by economists as an important indicator of industrial output and an acceleration could point to a recovery from an economic slowdown, indicated by the country's GDP growth - which plummeted to the lowest levels in more than six years during the September quarter.

However, the rise is from a low base, as electricity demand grew at the slowest pace in January 2019 in nearly two years, CEA data showed.

India's annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years, amid a broader economic slowdown that led to a drop in sales of everything from cars to food products and also has led to factories cutting jobs.

Annual consumption of electricity by industry accounts for more than two-fifths of India’s annual electricity consumption, according to government data, with residences accounting for nearly a quarter and commercial establishments for another 8.5%.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More