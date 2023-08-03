News & Insights

US Markets
HOG

India's Eicher tops profit estimates on strong Royal Enfield sales

August 03, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Dimpal Gulwani for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background, share price from paragraph 3 onwards

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors EICH.NS reported a bigger-than-expected jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday due to strong sales of its Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 50% to 9.18 billion rupees ($111 million) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 8.50 billion rupees, per Refinitiv data.

Eicher and other two-wheeler makers such as TVS MotorTVSM.NS and Bajaj AutoBAJA.NS have benefited from improved demand in the quarter on the back of easing inflation.

Eicher's revenue from operations rose 17.3% to 39.86 billion rupees in the quarter, helped by a 21% jump in sales of Royal Enfields.

Its sales of commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, it makes in partnership with Sweden's AB Volvo VOLVb.ST rose 12%. However, this is a much smaller business compared with its motorcycles division.

Analysts expect demand for two-wheelers to improve further in the upcoming festival season, boosted by new product launches and exports.

However, Eicher's dominance of the premium motorcycle market with the Royal Enfield is now under threat with the entry of Harley-Davidson HOG.N and British rival Triumph.

Eicher Motors' shares ended 1.4% higher ahead of the results. They tumbled 6% in July when Bajaj announced its partnership with Triumph and Hero HROM.NS, India's top two-wheeler maker, launched a locally-made Harley. ($1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.