India's Eicher Motors to invest in Spanish EV firm Stark

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 29, 2022 — 09:03 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS will buy a nearly 10.35% stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future SL for 50 million euros ($53.22 million), it said on Thursday, the latest such investment by an Indian company amid rising demand for EVs.

The parent of Royal Enfield will nominate a director to the board of Stark, which currently does not have a facility in India.

"This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing," Eicher said in a stock exchange filing.

Rival bikemaker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NSsaid in September it would invest in California-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

EVs are expected to account for 33% of global sales by 2028, according to consultant AlixPartners, from less than 8% last year.

