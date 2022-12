BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS said on Thursday that it would buy nearly 10.35% stake in Spanish electric mobility company Stark Future SL for 50 million euros ($53.19 million).

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

