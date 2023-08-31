News & Insights

India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year in June quarter

August 31, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

By Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the June quarter, supported by strong services activity and robust demand, data released by the government showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded 7.8% on an annual basis in the April to June quarter, accelerating from the 6.1% growth recorded in the March quarter and topping a 7.7% forecast in a Reuters poll.

It was also the highest reading since the equivalent period of 2022, when growth stood at 13.1%.

India remains one of the fastest growing major economies, especially as China's post pandemic recovery has slowed.

The manufacturing sector expanded 4.7% year on year in the June quarter, compared with 4.5% in the previous three months.

Private consumption, which accounts for nearly 60% of the economy, grew about 6% year on year, up from 2.8% in the previous quarter.

However, growth in capital formation, an indicator of investment, eased to about 8% year on year from 8.9% in the previous three months.

Services sector growth was helped by brisk activity in financial services, trade, hotels and transport sectors.

