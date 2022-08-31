India's economy grows 13.5% y/y in April-June qtr

India's economy grew 13.5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, the fastest pace in a year, official data on Wednesday showed amid fears of growth sharply slowing this quarter and the next two as higher interest rates hit activity.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 15.2% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, compared with 4.1% in the previous quarter.

