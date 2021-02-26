India's economy grows 0.4% y/y in Oct-Dec quarter - govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, returning to growth after shrinking for two straight quarters, government data showed on Friday.

The readout for the December quarter was a tad lower than the 0.5% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.