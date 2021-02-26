India's economy grows 0.4% y/y in Oct-Dec quarter - govt

Contributors
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India's economy grew 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, returning to growth after shrinking for two straight quarters, government data showed on Friday.

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, returning to growth after shrinking for two straight quarters, government data showed on Friday.

The readout for the December quarter was a tad lower than the 0.5% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters