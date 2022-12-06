India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year - World Bank

December 06, 2022 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country's growth.

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year.

