India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year - World Bank

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country's growth.

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

