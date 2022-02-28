India's economy expands 5.4% y/y in October-Dec quarter - govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, slower than previous two quarters, official data on Monday showed, amid rising risks from higher prices of crude oil and commodities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew 6% year-on-year in December quarter, compared withy an upwardly revised 20.3% in the April-June period and 8.5% in July-September.

