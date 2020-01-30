India's economic survey likely to forecast 2020/21 growth at 6%-6.5% -source

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's economic survey is seen projecting growth of 6% to 6.5% in the next year starting April 1, boosted by a series of fiscal measures to revive demand that the government is likely to announce in the budget, a source said on Friday. India faces its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, imperilling job prospects for millions of young people entering the workforce each year. The government has estimated gross domestic product expansion at 5% for the financial year ending on March 31, which would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008/09. An economic survey by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be officially announced later in the day and the government will present its budget on Saturday. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;)) Keywords: INDIA BUDGET/SURVEY GROWTH (URGENT)

